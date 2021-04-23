OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

