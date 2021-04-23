OneLedger (OLT) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $587,548.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.