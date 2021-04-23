OneRoot Network (RNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $244,766.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $244,766.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

