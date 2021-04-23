Ontology Price Tops $1.43 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00325087 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024481 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,891,324 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

