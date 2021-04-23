Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

