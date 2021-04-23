Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Opacity has a market cap of $14.08 million and $493,199.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

