Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

