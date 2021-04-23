Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,414 shares during the quarter. Opera accounts for approximately 1.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 4.84% of Opera worth $57,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.