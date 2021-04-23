Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

