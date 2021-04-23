Oppenheimer Comments on Covanta Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVA. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Covanta stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

