Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

