Oppenheimer Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

