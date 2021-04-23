Opus (OPT) Trading Down 27% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Opus has a total market cap of $832,128.17 and approximately $63.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.