OracleChain Price Tops $0.0166 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $498,074.84 and approximately $66,045.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

