OracleChain Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $477,970.74 and $63,411.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.12 or 0.00645272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,728.44 or 0.99617606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.11 or 0.01027872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.