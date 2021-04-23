Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

Shares of ORA opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.96.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

