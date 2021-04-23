Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $767.16 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.