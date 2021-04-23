Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Financial Analysis

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -31.24% -295.76% -69.58% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.87 million 3.13 -$1.38 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.46 -$61.85 million ($1.51) -18.97

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Orbsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Orbsat on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform for managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

