Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.56

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $204.66 million and approximately $52.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

