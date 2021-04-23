Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 10,299 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

