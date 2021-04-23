Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,289 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

