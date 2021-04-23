Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,686 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

