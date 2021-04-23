Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,622 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 224.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

