Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,256 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

