Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,302 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

