Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,302 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

