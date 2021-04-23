Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,865 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,367 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.