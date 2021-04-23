Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,924 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

MDT stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

