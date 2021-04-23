Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $220,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 155,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

