Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 774 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

