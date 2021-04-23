Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 774 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

