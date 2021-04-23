Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 880 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

KLAC stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.89 and its 200 day moving average is $275.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

