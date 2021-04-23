Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $408.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

