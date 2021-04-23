Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

