Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.