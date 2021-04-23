Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,456 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.