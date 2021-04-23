Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,302 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

