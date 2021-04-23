Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,122 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

