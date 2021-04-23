Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 641 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $859.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $747.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.18. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.