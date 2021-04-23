Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,896 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

