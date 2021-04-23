Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

