Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

