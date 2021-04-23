Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

