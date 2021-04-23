Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $312.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $314.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

