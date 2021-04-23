Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $232.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

