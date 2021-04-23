Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.