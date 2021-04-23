Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

