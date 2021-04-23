Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

