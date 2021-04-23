Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 310.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

