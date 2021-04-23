Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

KLAC opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.82. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.